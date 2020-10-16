York’s Hammer, Heiss place fifth at state tournament

Hammer’s final match of the day was against fiery McCook junior Isaac Hinze, the No. 4 seed. Hinze came into the tournament undefeated at 35-0 and had played Hammer once before in the regular season, winning 8-5.

An agitated and vocal Hinze couldn’t keep up this time, however, as Hammer cruised to an 8-3 win to seal his fifth-place finish.

“He’s a very good player and was very efficient in picking the lines and going back and forth,” Hammer said of his match with Hinze. “He slowly started to break down, and I was using the lob game, too. Over time, he mentally just couldn’t do it and I got the win.”

Hammer also placed fifth at No. 2 singles last year, when the Dukes won the state title. His sights are now set on goals for his senior year.

“Placing top-five is still a good goal because there are still a lot of good players like Hogan and Isaac, and then Skutt and Crete,” Hammer said. “Another top-five finish for me would definitely be nice, but my hope is to really get my game going to where I can at least get runner-up.”

Heiss entered the tournament as the No. 5 seed and was in a battle with Lexington sophomore Greysen Strauss, the No. 9 seed. Heiss wound up getting the 8-6 victory, though.