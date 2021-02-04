York’s Collingham excited for future at Missouri Western

YORK – Wyatt Collingham’s journey that started with a phone call while he was in the middle of working cows on his family’s farm reached a milestone on Wednesday at York High School as he committed to Missouri Western State University to continue his education and football career.

It was Missouri Western’s defensive coordinator and safeties coach Justin Richter who was on the other line back in May and extended the offer to Collingham, which was his first at the time.

Since then, other schools have contacted Collingham. But it’s been all Missouri Western for the big hitter and sure tackler in York’s defense.

“I really liked how friendly they were, and they didn’t treat it like a business like some other people that had reached out to me,” Collingham said of why he picked the Griffons.

Collingham, who’s recorded 99 tackles the past two seasons with the Dukes, went to Missouri Western’s home, St. Joseph, for a recruiting event over the summer and had lunch with his mom, Ann. Ann told her son that she liked Missouri Western had to offer and was cool with it if that’s where he chose to go.

“That’s when I started to like it more,” Collingham said of the family lunch. “Then when I took my official visit, I realized I really liked the school.”