York’s Collingham excited for future at Missouri Western

YORK – Wyatt Collingham’s journey that started with a phone call while he was in the middle of working cows on his family’s farm reached a milestone on Wednesday at York High School as he committed to Missouri Western State University to continue his education and football career.
It was Missouri Western’s defensive coordinator and safeties coach Justin Richter who was on the other line back in May and extended the offer to Collingham, which was his first at the time.
Since then, other schools have contacted Collingham. But it’s been all Missouri Western for the big hitter and sure tackler in York’s defense.
“I really liked how friendly they were, and they didn’t treat it like a business like some other people that had reached out to me,” Collingham said of why he picked the Griffons.
Collingham, who’s recorded 99 tackles the past two seasons with the Dukes, went to Missouri Western’s home, St. Joseph, for a recruiting event over the summer and had lunch with his mom, Ann. Ann told her son that she liked Missouri Western had to offer and was cool with it if that’s where he chose to go.
“That’s when I started to like it more,” Collingham said of the family lunch. “Then when I took my official visit, I realized I really liked the school.”
While Collingham is a capable athlete with the ball in his hands – he rushed for three touchdowns in 2020 and returned two kickoffs for scores as a junior in 2019 – he’ll begin his college career on defense, which is where he made the biggest impact for the Dukes. At York, Collingham was a safety in its 3-4 defense.
Collingham didn’t just cover receivers down the field, however. At 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, he usually crept into the tackle box and provided run support while keeping his coverage duties. That may be the plan in St. Joseph, too, which is music to Collingham’s ears.
“I’m excited to do what I liked to do during high school games, where I get to walk down and be in the box and hit people,” he said. “I like to hit people more than I like to get hit.”
York head coach Glen Snodgrass said the experience Collingham has gained in the Dukes’ defense will only benefit him with the Griffons.
When Collingham got to York from Centennial as a sophomore, Snodgrass felt like he was a natural linebacker, albeit a bit undersized. Snodgrass originally wanted to put him at linebacker, but the defense needed a safety. So because of need, he wound up playing in the defensive backfield.
That didn’t mean Collingham would just be covering receivers, though.
“Within our defense, there are a lot of times where our safety comes up and plays linebacker,” Snodgrass said. “Once Wyatt developed the skillset to play safety, it was really natural for him to play that, where he might be playing deep coverage on one play and up in the box on the very next play. Developing that secondary safety skillset I think really prepared him for the position he’ll play in college because it’s going to be very similar to what he did here at York.”
Collingham knows how to put in the work needed to succeed. His work ethic comes from living on a farm and working cattle. Collingham lives 30 minutes away from York, about three miles from Beaver Crossing, but he was still in York football’s 6 a.m. workout group before the season.
Over the summer, Collingham usually worked out in the morning, went back home at 9 a.m. to feed the cows at a couple different pastures, check the water tanks, and do whatever needed to be done that day, whether it was checking fences or something else like that. Learning to put in the work has helped him become the person and player he is today.
“Every morning I’d come in and lift, then go to work after that until about 3 in the afternoon and then I’d come back and do more workouts in the afternoon,” Collingham said. “I think it really helps me realize that, I could be doing a lot harder stuff than just playing football and having fun.”