York’s addition of bowling, girls wrestling highlights winter slate

YORK – When Tyler Herman took over the reins of the York High School athletic department prior to the 2019-20 school year, the Dukes were in a good spot. York had finished in the top 5 of the NSAA Cup – an award designed to recognize the most successful activities programs across the state – in four consecutive years and five of the past six to help the school shake off a lackluster stretch from 2007-12.

Midway through year four under Herman, York has continued its run of success with a trio of top 10 finishes, including consecutive top-5 finishes for the Duke girls. However, the school’s activities director said that while success on the field is nice, it’s not the department’s main drive.

“Our vision is to develop effective and successful leaders through participation in our athletics and activities programs. That’s the main goal, is to help kids learn real-world values through participation in our activities,” Herman said. “For that to happen our coaches really have to connect and build those relationships with those kids and be intentional about teaching kids what it means to be a good leader, and our coaches do a fantastic job of that. That’s our vision, and you’ll notice it has nothing to do with winning and losing. It’s about teaching our kids those valuable skills they need to be successful adults.”

High school activities are important and there are several key lessons students can gain through participation, including learning how to work hard, how to be a good teammate and how to face adversity. Participation in activities can also encourage kids to learn accountability, responsibility and trust among other traits, all of which are important skills.

Additionally, participation in multiple sports or activities can help make kids more well-rounded overall. In recognition of that importance, the Nebraska State Colleges – Chadron State, Peru State and Wayne State – teamed with the NSAA to launch the Nebraska State Colleges Multi-Activity Student Award in the fall of 2020.

The award recognizes students participating in at least three NSAA-sanctioned activities throughout the school year, with the overall school rankings being based on the percentage of three-activity participants compared to the overall student body.

In the first year of the program, the Dukes ranked third. Last year, they finished sixth with 109 of 505 students participating in three activities for a 21.6% clip.

Encouraging more student participation means providing more opportunities for kids to find activities to take part in. In recognition of that, York High School is set to field teams for three new sports this winter – girls wrestling and boys and girls bowling. Previously, the school’s only winter sports teams were boys and girls basketball and boys wrestling.

“We have about 480 kids in grades 9-12, and my goal is for every kid to find one thing, one sport, one activity that they are passionate about and want to participate in,” Herman said. “Right now we have roughly 75% of our students participating in something, so when we add sports like that it gives more kids an opportunity to find something that fits them and find a way to participate. We have some kids in bowling and girls wrestling right now that don’t participate in anything else, so that’s what gets me excited. We’re finding things that interest more of our students and more of our student body is getting involved.”

The Dukes’ decision to add bowling and girls wrestling is indicative of a larger trend across the state. This season marks the second year girls wrestling is an NSAA-sanctioned sport, and the number of Nebraska high schools fielding teams is now up to 145. Last year, Seward and York were the only schools within the Central Conference to not field teams; both are competing this year (Seward will co-op with Centennial and Milford).

Bowling is experiencing similar growth, with 58 girls teams and 57 boys teams set to compete this winter. York’s decision to add bowling was also aided by good turnout at the club and unified bowling levels.

According to Herman, York’s process to add the three new sports began with a simple survey for students in grades 8-11 – if the school were to add bowling or girls wrestling, would they be interested in participating?

After gauging interest from the students, Herman sought input from York superintendent Mitch Bartholomew and the York school board. At all three levels, the feedback was positive.

“Really, the surveys and data we had showed it was a good decision to add it here at York High School,” he said. “What’s going on in the state of Nebraska with all the other schools that have added those sports and the excitement around that made it an easy decision.”

As the Dukes get set to compete in three new sports for the first time this winter, early turnout has been encouraging. Herman said 10 girls are out for wrestling to go along with 18 total bowlers (12 boys, six girls). The main goal in the inaugural season is to create excitement and increase interest level in the new sports.

“We want to see good numbers and we are seeing good numbers right now; actually, we’re seeing better numbers than I expected,” Herman said. “We want to continue to grow these sports, so our coaches are doing a good job of simple things like putting out an apparel store so we’re getting that excitement out there and people know that we are now offering these sports. Then it’s seeing our numbers continue to grow.”

One potential concern with adding the three new sports is the potential impact it might have on the other sports competing during the given season.

“I think ultimately you do have to consider the other sports currently available and how that affects them,” he said. “We’re a small Class B school; do we have the numbers to make this work and be successful in everything? The last thing we want to do is water it down so much that we can’t compete very well in everything we do, so that definitely factors into the decision-making process.”

The Dukes are seeing lower participation in boys and girls basketball this year than in previous winters, but Herman indicated that could just be the result of a statewide trend.

“I’ve been talking to some other ADs and there are a lot of schools in this boat where basketball numbers are just lower,” Herman said. “I don’t know why it is, I’m not sure what’s going on, but basketball numbers are lower this year across the board.”

As far as the impact the addition of the new sports had on basketball numbers, Herman said maybe a couple of kids would have gone out for basketball instead but the rosters are otherwise made up of students who simply would not have participated in any winter sport.

Looking past this inaugural season, Herman said there’s a good amount of participation in club and youth bowling, and he noted there are a handful of girls competing in wrestling at the youth club and junior high levels this year. Both developments are encouraging signs for the long-term viability of both sports.

Should the teams continue to grow – especially in the case of girls wrestling – it could create some problems with the current practice schedule, where the boys and girls are able to share the same facility even though they can’t practice together. In the future, the numbers could grow to a point where the York wrestling room is unable to hold both teams at the same time.

The most likely solution would be to hold split practices with one group going in the morning and the other going in the afternoon.

“Those are some new things people are trying to figure out,” Herman said. “I think the girls numbers are growing way faster than anyone thought they would, so some of the schools are scrambling on the fly and figure out what does this look like practice-wise. We’re not there yet with 10 girls and 25, 26 boys, but that could change in the future.”