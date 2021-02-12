York’s 11 heads to Blair for all-important district tournament

That senior group is led by Kobe, a Chadron State College wrestling commit who’s undefeated on the season at 34-0 and is looking for redemption after finishing runner-up at 170 last season. Finishing second at state is still much further than what most high school wrestlers ever get, but York’s future Eagle has his sights on gold.

The Dukes have a strong senior class, but they also boast a few freshmen who are turning heads in Seth Erickson (23-12), Morgan Collingham (23-11) and Hudson Holoch (18-14).

“All three of them could make it if they wrestle to the best of their ability,” Mauler said.

Mauler added that there won’t be any big, fancy pre-match speech he gives to his wrestlers before they take the mat on Saturday. But he does want them to go into their matches with confidence – that’s most important.

“The big thing is getting guys to believe in themselves. Self-confidence is everything in wrestling, and the thing we have going for us is we wrestled a very tough schedule this year,” Mauler said. “We explain that our guys have beaten some of the best wrestlers in the state across all the classes – they deserve to be here. They have been working their tails off since November and a lot of these guys have been training for this moment for the past 13 or 14 years.