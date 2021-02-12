York’s 11 head to Blair for all-important district tournament

YORK – Eleven York Duke wrestlers get a shot at making the Class B state tournament on Saturday as they go to battle in the B-2 district tournament at Blair High School.
Those 11 Dukes – they include Hudson Holoch at 106 pounds, Jesus Rodriguez (120), Thomas Ivey (126), Kaleb Eliker (132), Nate Streeter-Myers (145), Kobe Lyons (160), Seth Erickson (170), Kaden Lyons (182), Chase Cotton (195), Morgan Collingham (220) and Kadence Velde (285) – all earned the right for the chance at punching their ticket to Omaha.
York head coach Brett Mauler said his guys wrestled like he expected them to in the subdistrict tournament last week.
“We wanted to be competitive, win matches and we also wanted to get guys through and get healthy, which I think we did both of those things,” Mauler said.
Mauler wasn’t surprised that any of those 11 wrestlers made the district tournament, and he’s counting on them to all take the next step in Blair, too.
“I expect several of our seniors to step up and get their tickets punched,” Mauler said. “We have several guys wrestling in their fourth district tournament, and I expect those types of guys to qualify. I wouldn’t be surprised if any of our 11 guys make it as we have a lot of guys wrestling well right now.”
Those seniors include brothers Kobe and Kaden Lyons, Thomas Ivey, Kaleb Eliker, Chase Cotton, Jesus Rodriguez and Nate Streeter-Myers. Kaden has had another strong campaign and is 28-8 on the year while the steady Ivey and Eliker are 29-3 and 22-1, respectively. Cotton, York’s one-man wrecking crew at linebacker this past fall, is 19-3. Rodriguez is 20-16 while Streeter-Myers will get to Blair with an 8-11 mark.
That senior group is led by Kobe, a Chadron State College wrestling commit who’s undefeated on the season at 34-0 and is looking for redemption after finishing runner-up at 170 last season. Finishing second at state is still much further than what most high school wrestlers ever get, but York’s future Eagle has his sights on gold.
The Dukes have a strong senior class, but they also boast a few freshmen who are turning heads in Seth Erickson (23-12), Morgan Collingham (23-11) and Hudson Holoch (18-14).
“All three of them could make it if they wrestle to the best of their ability,” Mauler said.
Mauler added that there won’t be any big, fancy pre-match speech he gives to his wrestlers before they take the mat on Saturday. But he does want them to go into their matches with confidence – that’s most important.
“The big thing is getting guys to believe in themselves. Self-confidence is everything in wrestling, and the thing we have going for us is we wrestled a very tough schedule this year,” Mauler said. “We explain that our guys have beaten some of the best wrestlers in the state across all the classes – they deserve to be here. They have been working their tails off since November and a lot of these guys have been training for this moment for the past 13 or 14 years.
“It’s another opportunity for them to show off their skill and do what they love. They just need to make the most of the opportunity, wrestle with confidence, and the rest will take care of itself.”