York runner-up at host tennis invite

YORK – The York Dukes welcomed five teams into town Friday for their host invite, taking on McCook, Beatrice, Waverly, Holdrege and Elkhorn for the team title.

When the dust had settled at the conclusion of five rounds of play, it was the McCook Bison who emerged atop the team standings, edging the Dukes 28-24 for the crown. Beatrice finished in a distant third with 14 points.

“Today was by far the best that we have played this season,” head coach Dan Malleck said. “McCook is considered to be one of the teams in the state title hunt and we were able to hang right there with them.”

York’s top finisher came from senior Andrew Van Gomple at second singles, who swept through the field to take first. Van Gomple won 40 of 48 games en route to a 5-0 mark on the day, and his closest margin of victory was an 8-4 decision over Elkhorn.

“Andrew just keeps knocking guys out,” Malleck said. “His record is now 13-1 on the season.”

At No. 1 singles, Ethan Phinney won four of five matches to finish as the runner-up to McCook. The senior won 33 of 56 games played on the day.

“Ethan had some very good wins today in the toughest division finishing second to Miller from McCook who is a heck of a player.” Malleck said.

The Dukes picked up a second runner-up finish at lead doubles, as senior Trey Harms and sophomore Collin Kotschwar posted a 4-1 record with the lone blemish an 8-4 loss to McCook in the finals. They capped the day with wins in 36 of 58 games played across all five matches.

“Trey and Collin played at a level that I hadn't seen them reach before,” Malleck said. “They can both hit a heavy ball that makes it tough on their opponents.”

At second doubles, Jaxson Alexander and Charlie Van Gomple won their first three matches before falling 9-7 to Waverly as they “let a match get away they felt they should have won,” according to Malleck. Still, the duo capped the day with a 3-2 mark in five matches and won 34 of 65 games played.

“Monday we go to the Lincoln East invite and people are talking about this East team being one of the best ever in the state,” Malleck said. “It will be quite an experience for our guys to see that level of play."