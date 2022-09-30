York routs Crete on homecoming weekend

YORK – Last week, York head coach Glen Snodgrass said the Dukes let one too many mistakes snowball in a loss at Waverly. The defeat capped a stretch of three consecutive matchups against top-5 opponents, and you could have forgiven the Dukes if they came out a little flat against 2-3 Crete on Friday night.

Instead, York came out of the gate swinging, forcing a three-and-out to open the game before scoring on its first offensive drive. The Dukes rolled from there, racking up 354 yards of total offense while holding the Cardinals to just 175 offensive yards in a 33-6 rout on homecoming weekend.

“I think the guys played a very good game, and I just told them this, in all three aspects,” Snodgrass said after the game. “The special teams were really good, the offense was efficient, we ran the ball well and threw the ball well, and the defense was awesome like always. We had minimal mistakes, no turnovers and minimal penalties but overall, it was a very clean game. I’m very proud of these boys.”

After the opening defensive stand, York marched down the field and into the red zone, where it faced a fourth-and-1. Ryan Seevers bobbled the snap but recovered to gain the first down, and on the next play the senior quarterback found Dalton Snograss in the flat, who turned the corner and strolled into the end zone untouched.

It was an early harbinger of things to come, as York would punt just twice all game while scoring touchdowns on five drives and kneeling out the clock on its final possession.

“Coming off a tough three games where we had played a lot of teams close, it was nice to come out here, play our York-style football and dominate,” Seevers said. “It was really fun and I’m proud of how we played.”

York added another score just before halftime as junior Seth Erickson plunged over the goal line from one yard out with 31 seconds left in the second quarter as the Dukes took a 14-0 lead into the locker room. They nearly added on during the final play of the half when Carter Stenger intercepted a pass from Crete quarterback Tadd TeBrink and embarked on a roughly 60-yard return before being tripped up inside the Cardinals’ 30-yard line.

The Dukes’ defense, meanwhile, pitched a nearly perfect first half, forcing a pair of punts, intercepting a pass and turning Crete over on downs once when Emmanuel Jensen and Snodgrass snuffed out a run play on a fourth-and-2 in the first quarter.

York received the kick to start the third quarter and marched down the field, seeming to score on a 33-yard run from Marshall McCarthy – who had been crowned homecoming king at halftime. Instead, a holding call wiped out the touchdown and York lined up at the Crete 30.

Stenger burned the Crete secondary on the very next play and Seevers put it on the money over the middle for a score to push the lead to 21-0 with 9:24 left in the stanza. The Dukes forced a punt and Ivey returned the kick to the house, but a block in the back wiped out the return and set York up at its own 43.

Later in the drive, Stenger got open deep and Seevers delivered another strike, this one covering 32 yards for a touchdown on third-and-9. The Dukes failed the two-point conversion but still led 27-0 with 3:46 left in the third on Stenger’s second receiving score of the quarter.

“We don’t have a lot of real big play threats on offense, but he is one of them,” coach Snodgrass said. “Having Stenger back full speed for the first time since early in the Bennington game was definitely nice. He’s kind of our slash, he can be our wide receiver and catch it, he’s a good blocker, he can run and he can even throw it. He had a fantastic game tonight in a lot of different ways.”

Crete avoided the shutout on TeBrink’s four-yard touchdown pass with 4:58 remaining in the ballgame, but Elijah Jensen blocked the PAT and Seth Erickson recovered the Cardinals’ onside kick attempt.

Jensen then broke off a 39-yard rush and capped the drive with a seven-yard touchdown run on the next play to account for the 33-6 final margin.

York racked up 354 yards of offense compared to just 175 for Crete. The Dukes ran 28 times for 178 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Seevers completed 15 of 21 passes for 173 yards and a trio of scores.

“It’s definitely a boost of confidence,” the quarterback said after the game. “My line did so good. I had no one in my face all day and our wide receivers were open, so they made my life really easy. I know we can keep doing that, so that makes me really happy for the next few weeks.”

The senior also ran four times for 40 yards. Jensen’s two carries for 46 yards and a score on the final drive allowed the junior to finish as York’s leading rusher, while Erickson ran for 32 yards and a touchdown on six carries.

Stenger toted the rock nine times for 31 yards, while McCarthy added 21 yards on six touches.

In the passing game, Dalton Snodgrass hauled in his only reception for 18 yards and a score, but Stenger paced the receiving corps with 105 yards and a pair of touchdowns on seven catches.

“My ankle is obviously still a little bit sore, but I just had to fight through it. It just feels amazing,” he said after the game. “I feel like we were able to execute on offense. Sometimes it can be a concern, but tonight we went out there and did it really well, and everything worked.”

Ivey added three receptions for 20 yards, while Riley Clark caught a pair of passes for 19 yards.

TeBrink completed 11 of 16 passes for 69 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and the quarterback added 13 carries for 62 yards on the ground as the catalyst for the Crete offense.