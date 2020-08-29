York rolls in big win in Crete to open season

CRETE, Neb. — In last season’s finale, the York Dukes traveled to Crete to play the Cardinals.

After trailing 27-7 at halftime, the Dukes outscored the Cardinals 20-7 in the second half. Crete hung on for the win, though, ending any York hopes of a Class B playoff appearance.

As fate would have it, York opened its 2020 schedule on Friday night at — you guessed it: Crete.

“It’s not too often you get a chance at redemption in your next game, but in the end we just want to play the best we can play,” York head coach Glen Snodgrass said earlier this week while prepping for Crete.

Things went differently on Friday night. The Dukes got their redemption.

York rushed for 254 yards in the first half and took a 28-0 lead into the locker room. That eventually turned into a 35-6 opening-season win.

“We didn’t have the best season last year, and I just sensed a little bit of uncertainty and they needed a confidence boost and they needed to realize that, ‘Yes, we are a good team and we can be a team that comes out here and plays York football,’” Snodgrass said after the win. “I think once they got a taste of that, the floodgates just kind of opened. That was a big thing, the confidence.”