York rolls in big win in Crete to open season

CRETE, Neb. — In last season’s finale, the York Dukes traveled to Crete to play the Cardinals.
After trailing 27-7 at halftime, the Dukes outscored the Cardinals 20-7 in the second half. Crete hung on for the win, though, ending any York hopes of a Class B playoff appearance.
As fate would have it, York opened its 2020 schedule on Friday night at — you guessed it: Crete.
“It’s not too often you get a chance at redemption in your next game, but in the end we just want to play the best we can play,” York head coach Glen Snodgrass said earlier this week while prepping for Crete.
Things went differently on Friday night. The Dukes got their redemption.
York rushed for 254 yards in the first half and took a 28-0 lead into the locker room. That eventually turned into a 35-6 opening-season win.
“We didn’t have the best season last year, and I just sensed a little bit of uncertainty and they needed a confidence boost and they needed to realize that, ‘Yes, we are a good team and we can be a team that comes out here and plays York football,’” Snodgrass said after the win. “I think once they got a taste of that, the floodgates just kind of opened. That was a big thing, the confidence.”
The Dukes’ offense broke long runs — running back Ty Bartholomew got loose for a 47-yarder in the first quarter while quarterback Jake Erwin sprinted for a 51-yarder in the second. They also showed their muscle in the run game, as Chase Cotton powered through bodies for a 5-yard score and Erwin ran around the edge of the Crete defense for a 4-yard touchdown.
The Dukes’ offensive line, consisting mainly of Quin Hale, Zach Nienhueser, Kaden Lyons, Josh Saathoff, Jude Collingham and Chase Collingham, really showed the coaching staff something.
“I knew our backfield was going to be pretty good, we have five kids who can really run it well,” Snodgrass said. “But our offensive line was really good tonight. I remember being on this field a year ago and there were a lot of mistakes and we had a lot of issues up front. Tonight, I didn’t see them. Our guys were really sharp tonight.”
Cotton was everywhere for the Dukes. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound senior inside linebacker/fullback shot into the backfield and tipped Crete quarterback Braden Schmeckpeper’s pass with around 8 minutes left before halftime. Bartholomew was in the right place at the right time and snatched the interception.
The Dukes took that turnover and turned it into 7 points by going on a three-play drive that spanned 85 yards. Erwin broke off an 18-yard run, then Marley Jensen took an inside handoff and sped through bodies for 16. Erwin then found the end zone from 51 yards out.
York then recovered the following pooch kick at the Crete 36. Four plays later, Erwin found the end zone from 4 yards out, leaving just 9 seconds left in the first half. Both Cotton and Erwin finished their nights with two touchdown runs.
York rushed for 359 yards and its defense held Crete to just six points and 215 total yards.
Erwin finished with 123 yards on 14 carries while Cotton had 68 on eight touches.
York travels to Alliance next Friday.
York (1-0) 7 21 0 7 — 35
At Crete (0-1) 0 0 0 6 — 6
Y: Ty Bartholomew 47 run (Thomas Ivey kick)
Y: Chase Cotton 5 run (Ivey kick)
Y: Jake Erwin 51 run (Ivey kick)
Y: Erwin 4 run (Ivey kick)
Y: Cotton 17 run (Ivey kick)
C: Isaac Kracl 5 run (extra point missed)
