York returns entire starting lineup and deep bench talent

YORK –The 2021-22 season did not end the way the York Dukes had hoped it would, but the bigger overall picture paints a portrait of success with a young team who grew up over a 25-game schedule.

York finished the season with a 15-10 record and as they look back at the season overall they accomplished a lot more than many people may have thought they could.

The Dukes started out 0-2 before bouncing back with wins over Lexington and Elkhorn to get back to .500. Elkhorn ended the season as the No. 9 rated team in Class B according to the Lincoln Journal Star.

They went into the Kearney Catholic Holiday Tournament 3-3 and came out with a huge win over Hastings St. Cecilia in the opening round and in the championship game they gave the Kearney Catholic Stars, No. 3 in C-1, all they could handle for the better part of four quarters.

The signature win came in York when they dominated the No. 2 Class C-2 Grand Island Central Catholic Crusaders 44-33.

It was after that game in his post-game interview that head coach Scott Lamberty said “this is what this team is capable of when they put it all together.”

York went on to win the Central Conference on a play that forced overtime against Seward, one people are still talking about, and they closed out the regular season strong with a 15-point win over Hastings.

York’s 15-8 record earned them the host of the B-5 Subdistrict Tournament, but the next two games did not go the Dukes way and the season ended at Beatrice in the B-5 District final 58-42.

“I was incredibly pleased with our progress. Winning the Central Conference Tournament was a great way to finish January and we gave ourselves a chance to make it to state by playing in a sub-state game at Beatrice,” said Lamberty. “So, I thought each and every player improved fundamentally and we improved as a team.”

So what is next for this group as they look forward to the 2022-23 season?

“I think this off-season will be important for us both individually and collectively as we need to improve our overall ball handling and shooting. We need to be more consistent from the 3-point line as well as the free throw line. So, workouts will be important,” Lamberty explained. “We also need to work on being better with our ball movement and post play and we need to be more dynamic in transition and with our pressure defensive package. So, summer league and team camps will be important in those aspects.”

Lamberty is well aware of the dynamic core of players he will return, but he also sees a lot of positives in the junior varsity players who will step into different roles next year.

I like the group we have coming back, but we need to get stronger physically. So, that needs to be a focus for the development of everyone coming back. I think those coming up fit in very well towards the end of the season,” Lamberty added. “The summer will be spent putting those players in different situations in league and team camps. That helps them gain confidence in themselves and it helps others gain confidence in each other's abilities.”

Lamberty said keeping on track and continuing to develop skills and building chemistry are two important elements of the off-season.

“I was proud of our kids for how well they continued to improve as the season went along. Kids were able to carve out roles and they worked hard to make each other better,” coach concluded.

“We need to continue that development through the summer season.”