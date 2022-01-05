York region well represented at 2022 Cornhusker Chaos demo derby

KEARNEY – Demo derby drivers with local connections took no prisoners at the 2022 Cornhusker Chaos … and plumped up their wallets, too.
The demo derby took place in the exposition building on the Buffalo County Fairgrounds last weekend and attracted nearly 200 cars. Crowds filled the grandstands for three separate derby performances despite the winter’s most inhospitable weather to date. Subzero cold and snow was driven by flattening winds Saturday. The cold returned Sunday for the grand finale performance … but so did the cheering throng of crash-‘em-up derby enthusiasts.
Logan and Jordan Dowhy of Wreckless Promotions in Kearney presented the action-packed production.
Derby excitement built up to Sunday’s grand finale featuring a show-stopper final contest of attrition with nearly 40 cars in the arena at the same time in two-driver teams in cahoots with each other. Carl Neville of York and Eric Smith from Aurora cashed in the big Chaos checks - $2,000 each – as champions and survivors of that epic, Limited Weld class shootout.
Big winners of $1,000 each from YNT country include Greg Pribyl of Milligan and Geneva’s Nick Dahlstrom in the rock ‘em, sock ‘em Duo Driver Bone Stock class of cars. Two operators are in their machines together at the same time; one steers and accelerates while the other operates the brake. Results are predictably unpredictable.
York native and Duke grad Michael Wize had a nice payday, too, pocketing $1,000 for being the last man standing in the Saturday afternoon Old School feature. Wize, now a Gretna resident, said he still has fond memories and family in York.
Other drivers with local roots drew checks for high finishes, too.
William Moul and Carter Boden from Henderson and Osceola raced in the Limited Weld team division and Polk’s Eric Goertzen was an especially tough nut to crack in the Old School class.
York’s own Austin Mason was a hard-charger in the same Old School feature in which Chris Wize of Henderson competed. Ryan Majerus from Aurora and Hampton’s Wochner climbed into their No. 187 duo-driver machine for a wild ride and on the Limited Weld Singles bracket, Ashton Holtzen of Stromsburg and Utica driver Jackson Gregory took the green flag.
Sunday’s derby included an entertaining – and noisy - minivan-destroying session between three Kearney Police Department officers matched up against a trio of Buffalo County Sheriff’s deputies. The raucous showdown was won – after much smoke, flying dirt and noise – by Team KPD.