York region well represented at 2022 Cornhusker Chaos demo derby

KEARNEY – Demo derby drivers with local connections took no prisoners at the 2022 Cornhusker Chaos … and plumped up their wallets, too.

The demo derby took place in the exposition building on the Buffalo County Fairgrounds last weekend and attracted nearly 200 cars. Crowds filled the grandstands for three separate derby performances despite the winter’s most inhospitable weather to date. Subzero cold and snow was driven by flattening winds Saturday. The cold returned Sunday for the grand finale performance … but so did the cheering throng of crash-‘em-up derby enthusiasts.

Logan and Jordan Dowhy of Wreckless Promotions in Kearney presented the action-packed production.

Derby excitement built up to Sunday’s grand finale featuring a show-stopper final contest of attrition with nearly 40 cars in the arena at the same time in two-driver teams in cahoots with each other. Carl Neville of York and Eric Smith from Aurora cashed in the big Chaos checks - $2,000 each – as champions and survivors of that epic, Limited Weld class shootout.