York rally falls short in 5-3 loss to Valparaiso

Cornerstone Kings cap season with 16-18 record

YORK – The York Cornerstone Senior Kings and Valparaiso Post 371 Seniors squared off on the diamond for the third time in five days Wednesday evening, this one for all the marbles in the Class B Area 4 final. Valparaiso jumped out to a 5-0 lead early, but York rallied late before coming up just short in a 5-3 loss.

The Post 317 Seniors advanced to the state tournament this weekend in Broken Bow with the win, while the Kings saw their season end one win shy of a state berth with a 16-18 record.

Isaac Stark got the nod on the mound for York and worked around a two-out single from Kyle Peterson to hang a zero on the board in the top of the first. The McCool Junction graduate then ripped a one-out double to the left-center field gap and Garrett Bonnell reached via a hit-by-pitch, but the Kings could not capitalize.

In the top of the second, Joshua Masek sent a 1-2 pitch over the left-field wall for a two-run homer to put Valparaiso on the board, but Stark rebounded to retire the next two batters and limit the damage.

Carter Culotta led off the home half of the frame with a single and reached third on a passed ball and a ground out, but York could not drive him in as a strikeout ended the inning. The Post 371 Seniors tacked on two more in the third thanks to Peterson’s RBI double and an RBI single from Collin Bouc.

The Kings mounted a threat with two outs in the bottom of the fourth thanks to back-to-back singles from Culotta and Trey Richert. Kennan Dirks reached on an error to keep the inning alive and load the bases for Caleb Sahling, who ripped a ground ball right at third base for the final out of the inning.

Stark stranded a pair of runners in the top of the fifth after Marshall McCarthy snagged a line drive at third base to end the inning and the Kings put two men on thanks to a pair of walks in the home half, but a double play extinguished another threat.

Valparaiso added an insurance run in the top of the sixth on a fielder’s choice and took a 5-0 lead to the bottom of the inning, six outs away from a state berth.

However, York had another rally up its sleeve. With two down, Richert ripped a single into left field and Dirks drew a five-pitch walk to put two men on for Sahling.

On an 0-1 count, Sahling hammered a towering shot over the left-field wall to put Kings on the board. The three-run blast was Sahling’s second of the season and York’s third as a team, but it also cut the deficit to just two runs.

Noah Jones drew a four-pitch walk to prompt the second Valparaiso pitching change of the inning and Stark reached on an error, but Bonnell flew out to right field to end the threat.

Jones took over on the bump in the top of the seventh and ran into a little bit of trouble as Valparaiso put runners on second and third with one away. However, the righty induced a ground ball to third base, where McCarthy’s throw home was on the money and Bonnell applied the tag in time to nail the runner at the plate.

The next batter popped out back to the mound as Jones put a zero on the scoreboard, and York went to the bottom of the seventh needing two runs to extend the season.

With one out, Trevor Vodicka whacked a line-drive single into left field, but Culotta grounded into a fielder’s choice for the second out. Richert drew a four-pitch walk to keep the inning alive for Dirks, who grounded out to second for the final out of the game.

The Kings tallied seven hits and five walks but managed just three runs and stranded 11 baserunners, including eight over the final four innings.

Culotta went 2 for 4 and Richert finished 2 for 3 with a walk to pace York at the plate. Stark added a double and Vodicka tallied a single, while Sahling’s sixth-inning moonshot drove in all three of the Kings’ runs.

Stark took the loss for York, allowing five runs – three earned – on eight hits and two walks with five Ks over six innings of work. Jones gave up one hit but fired a scoreless seventh inning in relief.

Peterson led Valparaiso offensively, going 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI while accounting for a third of the team’s nine hits. Bouic also turned in a multi-hit day, while Masek left the ballpark on his only hit and drove in a pair of runs.

Travis Nelson picked up the win on the mound, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over 5 2/3 innings. Peterson faced three batters and did not record an out, walking two and serving up the home run to Sahling.

Rylan Stover scattered one walk and a hit over 1 1/3 scoreless innings to earn the save.

Valparaiso advanced to the Class B state tournament in Broken Bow over the weekend, while York caps the season with a 16-18 record. Sahling played his final game for the Kings on Wednesday, but everyone else retains eligibility and could theoretically return next summer.