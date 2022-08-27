York rallies late, topples Lexington in OT thriller

YORK – A year ago, the York Dukes opened the football season with an overtime victory over Crete after a 90-minute weather delay. Against Lexington in the 2022 opener Friday night, the weather stayed away Friday night and the scoring was less frequent, but the end result was the same – a York overtime victory, this time by a 14-7 margin.

“The cardiac kids strike again. These guys just find ways to get it done in the end, they find ways to finish,” York head coach Glen Snodgrass said after the game. “It’s been like that ever since they were young. I’ve been coaching these guys for a long time, so I’m proud of the way they finished.”

York won the battle in the trenches, racking up 408 total yards (159 rushing, 248 passing) while the Dukes’ defense held Lexington to just 170 yards.

The hosts outgained the Minutemen by 238 yards, yet the game went into overtime mainly because the Dukes reached the red zone five times in regulation and came away empty on all five possessions.

“Offensively we moved the ball from the 10 to the 10, but once we get inside the 10 we have to finish,” Snodgrass said. “Defensively and special teams we played a pretty clean game. Most of the game we were pretty clean on offense, but we have to finish drives and win one-on-one plays on offense because 14 points isn’t going to cut it very often.”

Lexington forced a turnover on the Dukes’ third play of the season, picking off senior quarterback Ryan Seevers on his first pass attempt.

York appeared to get a red zone stop after a Daven Naylor incompletion on third down, but officials whistled the Minutemen for a hold.

The Dukes accepted to take the fourth down off the board, Lexington converted a third-and-20 and scored shortly after on Naylor’s two-yard run to take a 7-0 lead with 5:26 remaining in the opening stanza.

York moved into the red zone on its next possession but came up short of the sticks on a fourth-and-two from the Minutemen 9-yard line – an early harbinger of things to come.

Lexington drove to the York 5-yard line on the next possession, but senior defensive back Garrett Ivey stepped in front of Naylor’s third-down pass for a goal line interception and York’s first turnover of the season.

“Garrett Ivey is a heck of a football player, and he won a one-on-one battle and made a huge play for his team,” Snodgrass said of the play. “Some people might talk about that field goal he missed at the end (of regulation), but we never would have been in the position we were in if it wasn’t for Garrett Ivey making plays like that.”

Still trailing in the waning moments of the first half, York drove into the red zone, but Seevers was stood up shy of the goal line with six seconds left to keep it 7-0 at the break.

The score remained 7-0 into the fourth quarter, where the Dukes faced a third-and-six early in the stanza. Seevers took the snap and found an open Austin Phinney along the Duke sideline. The senior receiver hauled the pass in and did the rest, breaking free for a 79-yard house call that tied the game with 9:13 remaining in regulation and flipped the momentum.

“We liked that matchup a lot. Austin’s pretty fast and he had a big height advantage,” Snodgrass said. We were hitting them with the hitch so we thought he was set up for the hitch-and-go, but that was huge mentally because I’m not going to lie, it was getting pretty frustrating offensively. That play was huge, and it totally changed the momentum of the entire game.”

York’s defense continued to shut down the Lexington attack, but the offense just could not take advantage. The Dukes moved into the red zone on their final two drives of the fourth quarter but came away empty both times, bringing the total to five missed opportunities in that part of the field.

Ivey’ missed field goal in the final seconds of regulation sent the affair to overtime, where York struck first after junior Carter Stenger plunged into the end zone from two yards out to give the Dukes their first lead at 14-7.

A pair of terrific open-field tackles on Lexington’s possession set up fourth-and-game from the Dukes’ 9-yard line and prompted a Minutemen timeout.

Naylor took the snap and rolled out of the pocket, but York junior Seth Erickson broke free on the blitz and dragged the quarterback down for a game-ending sack to seal the Dukes’ first win of the season. Snodgrass said he listened in on the huddle during the timeout but ultimately let defensive coordinator Matt Brackhan handle the play call.

“We anticipated they were going to spread out to the wide side of the field, which they did, and coach Brackhan had Seth Erickson in exactly the right spot,” he said. “Coach Brackhan is just that way, he’s calm and cool. He didn’t go in there out of control hooting and hollering, he was calm and he got them in the right defense, and it was exactly the right call.”

Seevers rebounded from the early pick to complete 15 of 25 passes for 248 yards with a score and the one turnover. He also led the Dukes in rushing with 67 yards on 14 carries.

“That’s how Ryan is. He doesn’t get too rattled,” Snodgrass said. “I knew he would bounce back after that pick, and he played pretty darn well. He played well with his feet, he threw the ball well and he made good decision. He’s been in this offense for a long time, and he handled himself really well today.”

Phinney led York’s receiving corps with 116 yards and a touchdown on four receptions, while Ivey hauled in three passes – two of which converted long third downs – for 45 yards.

Emmanuel Jensen caught one pass for 43 yards and Dalton Snodgrass hauled in a trio of balls for 32 yards. On the ground, Marshall McCarthy ran seven times for 40 yards and Stenger picked up 39 yards and a score on nine carries.

Landen Johnson led Lexington’s ground game with 80 yards on 20 touches, but only 10 of those yards came after halftime. Naylor ran for a touchdown and completed 7 of 16 passes for 80 yards and a pick in the loss.