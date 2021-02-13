York qualifies 8 for state, wins B-2 district tournament

BLAIR — York will have eight wrestlers at the Class B state tournament next week in Omaha.

The Dukes took 11 wrestlers to Blair High School for the B-2 district tournament on Saturday, and 106-pounder Hudson Holoch, Thomas Ivey (126), Kaleb Eliker (132), Kobe Lyons (160), Seth Erickson (170), Kaden Lyons (182), Chase Cotton (195) and Kadence Velde (285) all punched their tickets to state.

York had four district champs in Ivey, Kobe and Kaden Lyons and Erickson. Ivey is a four-time state qualifier while Erickson, a freshman who came into the tournament as the sixth seed, won all three of his matches over the third, second and first seeds in the 170-pound bracket.

Eliker and Cotton both finished runner-up while Holoch, another freshman, placed third and Velde fourth.

York wound up winning the B-2 tournament as well with 140 points, just edging runner-up Blair, which finished with 137 points.

Final team scoring: 1. York 140; 2. Blair 137; 3. Ralston 105.5; 4. Platteview 100; 5. Wayne 95.5; 6. Seward 70.5; 7. West Point-Beemer 60.5; 8. Omaha Concordia 58.5; 9. Minden 50; 10. Falls City 34; 11. Omaha Gross Catholic 30; 12. Auburn 25.

