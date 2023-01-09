York posts top 10 finish at Norm Manstedt Invite

COLUMBUS – Class A powerhouses Lincoln East and Columbus had too much firepower for the rest of the field at the Norm Manstedt Invite Friday and Saturday and came away with the 1-2 finish with East scoring 260 points to runner-up Columbus with 202.5.

The third-place team was Valentine with 119. They edged David City by ½ of a point and were fourth. Rounding out the top five was Pierce with 108.5, just ½ point ahead of York.

Two other local schools competed in the two-day event as Centennial was 14th with 47 points and right behind them in 15th was Class D High Plains with 45 points.

“The Norm Manstedt Invite is a very competitive tournament with some of the best schools in Nebraska. It's a great tournament that showcases the whole entire state of wrestling. For this tournament we had 10 athletes competing and finished with five placers,” commented York head coach Ryan Johnson. “Our team's overall record from this weekend was 35 wins and 22 losses and finished in sixth place with 108 points. With this tournament being a two-day tournament if you make it to the second day you are top eight in your bracket. We had seven make it to the second day.”

York junior Seth Erickson was a preseason No. 7 pick in Class B at 182 pounds in NE. Wrestle, but following his 6-0 record over the weekend and his 19-0 record to date he is sure to climb the rankings.

Erickson was one of two Dukes to make the final at his weight class, as sophomore Keagyn Linden also made a trip to the championship at 182 pounds.

Erickson defeated Clayton Elliot of Valentine in the semifinals by medical forfeit and in the finals he topped Lincoln East’s Caleb Schwerdtfeger (28-6) by the final score of 7-4.

Linden (15-5) came up a little bit short as he lost his championship match to Columbus’ Liam Blaser (20-1) by pin at 4:24. This was after the sophomore defeated Grant Schwerdtfeger of Lincoln East 7-4 in the semifinals

“Seth simply took care of business and dominated. In his finals match he controlled the whole match and got two takedowns in the first two periods and never looked back,” explained Johnson. “Keagyn Linden made improvements this weekend that we have been spending time on during practice. Proud of Keagyn to continue to want to get better and make improvements that will help him become more dominant.”

York had three other wrestlers earn medals as Isaac Ciro (12-10) at 113 pounds was fifth and both Emmitt Dirks (18-7) at 126 and Brooks Loosvelt (22-6) at 152 both finished in sixth place.

“It was great to see Isaac start believing in his leg attacks more on his feet. He finished with the most takedowns on the team with 15. His performance this weekend won him our Wrestler of the Week,” commented Johnson. “Emmitt Dirks finished sixth in a very tough bracket and wrestled both wrestlers who were in the finals, one being a returning champ at Class A last season. Being a freshman and finishing in the top six at this tough weight is a great accomplishment. Brooks Loosvelt finished sixth in a very tough bracket as well. He was the only sophomore that made it to the second day and battled against his competition. Few technical things we can work on with Brooks to help him get over the hump to win those tight matches.”

Centennial

The Broncos sent five of their 10 wrestlers to the second day, but only 145 pounder Jarrett Dodson would come away with a medal.

Dodson (27-4) defeated Jaxon Schafer of Boone Central by major decision 13-4, but against No. 3 Barrett Brandt (16-1) of Syracuse, the junior lost by pin in 3:23.

At 106 pounds freshman Kasten Ruether (20-7) was eighth; Garrison Schernikau at 126 finished in eighth; senior Breckin Schoepf (22-8) was also eighth and Cyrus Songster at 170 took home seventh place.

High Plains

Four of the High Plains Storm wrestlers who competed this weekend came home with hardware around their neck.

The Storm had two wrestlers finish in fourth place in Hudson Urkoski (21-7) at 113 pounds and junior Wyatt Urkoski (23-5) at 160.

A pair of sixth place finishes went to Levi Russell (20-5) at 106 pounds and sophomore Gage Friesen (19-10) at 132.

York is back in action on Thursday at the Cross County/Osceola triangular along with Milford. Centennial will host their quad which includes Fillmore Central and High Plains will be at the Cross County Invite.