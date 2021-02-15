York passes first test on the road to Lincoln

YORK-The Seward Lady Jays had about 72 hours to put a game plan in place and figure out a way to make-up 17 points as they lost Friday night’s regular season game 51-34.

Monday’s game was a first round B-6 subdistrict game at the Duke Dome in York and while the final score was closer 50-37, the Lady Jays didn’t see much of the Dukes starters in the second half after they had built a 23-point lead in the third quarter.

It was an 11-point first quarter scoring burst by junior Masa Scheierman that set the tone for the entire game as York raced to a 19-8 lead at the end of the first quarter. Scheierman was also a beast on the glass with an unofficial 13 rebounds for a double-double. She finished with 11 points.

After Scheierman lit up the Lady Jays in the first quarter, senior Maddie Portwine took charge in the second as she scored 13 of her game-high 20 points over the next eight minutes.

The Dukes built a double-digit lead of 18 points (36-18) at the half and increased it to as many as 23 points in the third quarter, before head coach Matt Kern started to use his bench and save his players legs for Tuesday’s championship.

Seward actually outscored York 19-14 in the second half.