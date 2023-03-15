YORK – At the end of the season, two area boys basketball teams were rated by the Lincoln Journal Star and just one in the Omaha World-Herald.

The York Dukes were tabbed fifth in the LJS and ninth in the OWH after they made it to the Class B state semifinals before losing to eventual runner-up Platteview.

York, the No. 6 seed in the tournament, upset No. 3 Scottsbluff in the opener 67-54.

The Dukes ended the season with a record of 17-7.

The other team to make the final rankings was in Class D2 where the Nebraska Lutheran Knights played state champion Lincoln Parkview Christian to within nine points at the subdistricts and earned themselves a No. 9 ranking.

Lutheran (17-8) was in the meat grinder of all subdistricts where it was No. 1 Parkview, No. 6 Osceola and No. 10 Humphrey St. Francis.

Both the McCool Junction Mustangs (18-6) who lost to Elm Creek in the district final in D-1 and Cross County (20-5) who was defeated by Norfolk Catholic in the C2 district final were listed as contenders.

Fillmore Central had a solid season going 16-8 and Centennial ended their year at 14-9.

The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves, who will leave the Crossroads Conference and next season be known as the Exeter-Milligan/Friend Bobcats in all sports, ended the year 11-14; Heartland was 8-13; Hampton 8-15 and High Plains was 7-14.

The top area scorer was Nebraska Lutheran senior Trey Richert who averaged 21.4 points per game. The leading rebounder was High Plains freshman Carter Urkoski who pulled down 9.9 boards a contest. Richert scored 30 points or more four times during the season with his best night coming against Shelby-Rising City when he totaled 38.

Urkoski had a season high 22 rebounds and 34 points in the Storm’s win over Palmer and he also pulled down 22 caroms against Giltner. He averaged 9.9 rebounds and 12.6 points, just missing a double-double.

Other category leaders were; Cross County sophomore Wyatt Hengelfelt was 41 of 60 from the field for .683 in field goal percentage. Three-point shooting percentage belonged to McCool Junction freshman Carson McDonald who was 52-134 for .388 and the top free throw shooter was Richert who went 70 of 79 for .886.

Assists leader was York senior Garrett Ivey and in steals McCool junior Ryland Garretson led the way with 2.7 per game.

Here are the rest of the stat leaders for 2022-23.

Scoring Average

Name YR. School .AVG

1. Trey Richert SR. Nebraska Lutheran 21.4

2. Dan Stoner SO. Fillmore Central 16.7

3. Ryan Seevers SR. York 15.3

4. Tanner Hollinger JR. Cross County 14.8

5. Maj Nisly SR. Centennial 14.4

6. Trev Peters SR. Heartland 13.9

7. Mapieu Kouchinin SO. McCool Junction 12.7

8. Carter Urkoski FR. High Plains 12.6

9. Carson McDonald FR. McCool Junction 12.5

Ayden Hans SO. High Plains 12.5

Rebounding average- per game

Name YR. School .AVG

1. Carter Urkoski FR. HP 9.9

2. Marcus Krupicka SR. Exeter-Milligan 8.0

3. Tanner Hollinger JR. CC 7.0

4. Langdon Arbuck SO. HRT 6.9

5. Wyatt Dose SO Hampton 6.3

6. Austin Phinney SR. York 6.2

7. Mapieu Kouchinin SO. MCJ 6.1

8. Ryland Garretson JR. MCJ 5.9

9. Dan Stoner SO. FC 5.7

10. Zach Quiring SR. HRT 5.6

Field goal percent (at least 45 attempts)

1. Wyatt Hengelfelt SO. CC 41-60 .683

2. Austin Phinney SR. York 76-115 .661

3. Ryan Huston SO. York 62-98 .633

4. Mapieu Kouchinin SO. MCJ 129-207 .623

5. Jayden Wolf SR. FC 28-45 .622

3-point percent (at least 40 attempts)

1. Carson McDonald FR. MCJ 52-134 .388

2. Garrett Ivey SR. York 21-56 .375

3. Zach Quiring SR. HRT 15-41 .366

4. Sam Ehlers SO. CENT 37-103 .359

5. Maj Nisly SR. CENT 65-181 .359

Free throw percent (at least 40 attempts)

1. Trey Richert SR. NL 70-79 .886

2. Ashton Seim JR. CC 44-56 .786

3. Leyton Snodgrass SO. York 32-41 .780

4. Ayden Hans SO. HP 42-56 .750

5. Tanner Hollinger JR. CC 88-118 .746

6. Dan Stoner SO. FC 58-78 .744

7. Sam Ehlers SO. CENT 34-47 .723

8. Ryan Seevers SR. York 67-95 .705

9. James Elgin JR. CC 35-50 .700

10. Carter Milton SO. EM 34-50 .680

Steals Per Game AVG

1. Ryland Garretson JR. MCJ 2.7

2. Trey Richert SR. NL 2.5

3. Carter Urkoski FR. HP 2.3

4. Ashton Seim JR. CC 2.1

Mario Lesiak SR. HP 2.1

Assists Per Game AVG

1. Garrett Ivey SR. York 5.0

2. Keegan Theobald SR. FC 4.0

3. Ashton Seim JR. CC 3.3

4. Ryan Huston SO. York 3.0

Carson McDonald FR. MCJ 3.0