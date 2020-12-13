York offense struggles, but defense buckles down on Minutemen

YORK-You can look at the York Dukes win over Lexington on Saturday in Central Conference action in two ways.

Both the Dukes and the Lexington Minuteman played great defense or it was just a bad offensively day for both teams.

York improved to 2-0 with the 37-23 win over Lexington on Saturday, but the offense struggled while the defense shut down every facet of the Lexington attack.

The Minutemen were held by the York defense to just 9 of 30 shooting from the field and did not make their first 3-point attempt until the fourth quarter and finished 2 of 7.

Even on the Minutemen’s uncontested shots at the free throw line, the basket had a lid on it as Lexington hit just 3 of 14.

York jumped to a 10-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 17-9 at the quarter as they were not having much better luck than Lexington hitting just 6 of 23 shots in the first half and 3 of 12 from 3-point range.

The Dukes finished 15 of 39 and 4 of 17 behind the 3-point arc. York was 3 of 6 at the free throw line.

York 6-foot 2 inch senior Jake Erwin took the game over in the third quarter scoring nine of his team high 11 points as the Dukes stretched the lead to 31-13 and never looked back.