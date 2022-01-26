York News-Times top-10 wrestlers

6. Seth Erickson, So., York High School- Record 32-8. Unranked at 170 pounds in Class B. Erickson has been matched with some of the best wrestlers in Class B and held his own. He beat Owen Wander of Syracuse at the Norm Manstedt Invite, he took Christopher Scdoris of Milford who is rated No. 2 in Class C at 170 to the limit before losing a tough 8-6 decision in the final seconds. He was third at the Manstedt Invite, third at the Fillmore Central Invite, he was 4-1 at the NW Duals and 5-1 at UNK Duals. The Class B-3 district meet will be held at Minden where Erickson will see No. 3 Cooper Spaulding of Norris.

7. Travis Meyer, Jr., Fillmore Central- Record 18-2, rated No. 4 at 120 pounds in Class C. The first match of the year for Meyer was wrestled on January 4 when he picked up his first win at the Ashland-Greenwood Invite. Since his return from viral meningitis he has racked up a record of 18-2 and placed second at the Gibbon Invite where he defeated No. 3 Jose Escandon in the semifinals. He won the Louisville Invite at 120 pounds this past weekend and he was second in his weight class at the Tri-County Duals earlier this January. The district meet at Madison will feature No. 2 Jacob Kavan of Aquinas High School.