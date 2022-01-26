York News-Times top-10 wrestlers

YORK – The final two weeks of the 2021-2022 high school wrestling season is upon us.
Both the Central Conference and Southern Nebraska Conference will have their tournaments this weekend with the Central Conference in Columbus at Lakeview High School, while the SNC will take place in Geneva at Fillmore Central.
The top two wrestlers in the area continue to be Cross County/Osceola senior Cameron Graham at 39-0 in the Class C 160 pound bracket and Centennial’s Carson Fehlhafer who stands 38-0 at 285 pounds in C.
Both wrestlers are defending state champions, Graham at 152 and Fehlhafer at 285 and they remain at No.1 sharing the top spot. Both are also the top ranked grapplers in their respective weight class.
There is a large pack of wrestlers just waiting their chance to get to that No. 1 spot, but at this point both Graham and Fehlhafer are heavy choices to repeat.
Fillmore Central has a strong contingent in the top 10 with six wrestlers at the present time with 30 or more wins and a few others on the verge of 30, so they are heavily represented in the top 10 rankings.
Looking ahead to districts here is where the area teams will headed.
February 11-12
Class B-3 at Minden (York) - top teams in the district, No. 2 Hastings, No. 3 Blair and No. 5 Omaha Skutt Catholic.
Class C-1 at Madison (Fillmore Central) - top teams in the district include, No. 1 David City Aquinas and No. 7 Raymond Central.
Class C-3 at Centennial (Cross County/Osceola and Centennial) - top teams in the district include, No. 5 Battle Creek, No. 6 David City and No. 8 Crofton-Bloomfield
Class D-2 at Pleasanton (High Plains) - top teams in the district include, No. 2 Winside.
Here is the York News-Times Top 10
*Ratings courtesy of Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association-Huskerland
1. Cameron Graham, Sr., Cross County/Osceola- Record-39-0. Graham remains rated at No. 1, where he has been all season, at Class C 160 pounds. He has two wins over No. 2 rated Cal Janke of Archbishop Bergan and just this last week defeated Class D No. 4 Gabe Escalante of Winside at the Oakland-Craig Invite. In the district meet, Janke and Graham are a likely matchup for the district championship.
1. Carson Fehlhafer, Sr., Centennial-Record 38-0. Fehlhafer has been dominant in his weight class. He did however have to bow out of the Norm Manstedt Invite after one day due to an injury and was unable to wrestle on Saturday. He has returned and the wins just keep coming. Fehlhafer defeated No. 5 Kale Nordmeyer of Malcolm at the David City Invite this past week and will more than likely face No. 2 Dallas Zlomke of Battle Creek in the district final.
3. Alexander Schademann, JR., Fillmore Central- Record 41-2. Schademann, No. 2 ranked at 132, won the Fillmore Central Invite, he also won at Tri-County duals and this past weekend he was the champion at the Louisville Invite. His two losses have come to Eli Vondra of Milford, No. 1 in Class C at 132, who he also defeated and Ashland-Greenwood’s Blaine Christo who is the No. 4 rated wrestler in Class B at 132. The Panthers will be in Madison for their district meet. Schademann will see No. 3 Logan Bryce of Raymond Central and No. 4 rated Jacob Moravec of Aquinas High School.
4. Aidan Trowbridge, SR., Fillmore Central- Record 37-4. Currently unranked at 113 pounds. Trowbridge became the newest member of the 100-win club at FC during the Tri-County Duals where he was 9-0. He finished second to East Butler’s Reece Kocian, No. 5 in Class D, at the Fillmore Central Invite and he was 3-0 at the Centennial Quad. He was second at the Gibbon Invite with his only loss to 33-1 Triston Wells of Thayer Central. He won his bracket at the Louisville Invite. At districts, he is likely to see Aquinas’ Zander Kavan, No. 4, and Bishop Neumann’s David Hart who is No. 5.
5. Treven Stassiness, So., Fillmore Central- Record 37-6. Currently unranked at 152 pounds in Class C. Stassiness has put together some very good wins over the past several weeks including a 3-2 decision of Battle Creeks’ No. 4 rated Corbyn Battershaw at the Louisville Invite. He was third at the Fillmore Central Invite, he defeated Ashland-Greenwood’s Ty Beetison in dual action, he went 8-1 at the Tri-County Duals and he was second at Gibbon where his only loss was to No. 2 rated Dylan Ancheta of Wood River. In Madison he will see No. 1 rated and defending state champion Christopher Nickolite of Aquinas and Ben Alberts, the No. 4 rated wrestler from GICC.
6. Seth Erickson, So., York High School- Record 32-8. Unranked at 170 pounds in Class B. Erickson has been matched with some of the best wrestlers in Class B and held his own. He beat Owen Wander of Syracuse at the Norm Manstedt Invite, he took Christopher Scdoris of Milford who is rated No. 2 in Class C at 170 to the limit before losing a tough 8-6 decision in the final seconds. He was third at the Manstedt Invite, third at the Fillmore Central Invite, he was 4-1 at the NW Duals and 5-1 at UNK Duals. The Class B-3 district meet will be held at Minden where Erickson will see No. 3 Cooper Spaulding of Norris.
7. Travis Meyer, Jr., Fillmore Central- Record 18-2, rated No. 4 at 120 pounds in Class C. The first match of the year for Meyer was wrestled on January 4 when he picked up his first win at the Ashland-Greenwood Invite. Since his return from viral meningitis he has racked up a record of 18-2 and placed second at the Gibbon Invite where he defeated No. 3 Jose Escandon in the semifinals. He won the Louisville Invite at 120 pounds this past weekend and he was second in his weight class at the Tri-County Duals earlier this January. The district meet at Madison will feature No. 2 Jacob Kavan of Aquinas High School.
8. Aiden Hinrichs, Jr., Fillmore Central- Record 34-6. Unranked. Was No. 6 in the preseason. Hinrichs finished third at the Fillmore Central Invite, he went 8-1 at the Tri-County Duals, he was first at 145 pounds at the Gibbon Invite and he also won the title at the Louisville Invite. He has defeated Jarett Dodson (34-8) of Centennial twice this season and the two are likely headed to a third meeting this weekend at the Southern Nebraska Conference being held at Fillmore Central. At 145 pounds at districts Hinrichs is likely to see Cy Peterson of Syracuse as he is the only rated wrestler in the weight class.
9. Lance Russell, So., High Plains High School-Record 20-4 and currently rated as the No. 6 wrestler at 126 pounds in Class D. Russell won the Kurt Keaschall Invite in Pleasanton over the holidays and he took fifth in the Norm Manstedt Invite which featured several rated wrestlers in his class. He picked up a win over East Butler’s Luke Polivka who was once rated at 126 in Class D and finished third at the Neligh-Oakdale Invite this past weekend. The Storm did not compete at the Cross County Invite due to health protocols. The district meet features No. 1 Cayden Ellis of Winside.
10. Dylan Gewecke, So., Fillmore Central-Record 33-6 and currently unranked at 126 pounds in C`lass C. He finished third with an 8-1 record at the Tri-County Duals, he placed second at the Bill Foster Gibbon Invite and he did not compete at the Louisville Invite. He posted a 3-0 record at the Centennial Quad. At districts in Madison he will see No. 3 Aaron Ohnoutka of Bishop Neumann as the only rated wrestler in the field.
Here are the honorable mentions from each team.
Centennial- Jarrett Dodson, So., (34-8)
High Plains- Javier Moreno, Sr., 21-8, Wyatt Urkoski, So., 24-9.
Fillmore Central- Markey Hinrichs, So., 31-6, Carson Adams Sr., 27-14