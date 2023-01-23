York News-Times Male Athletes of the Week

The success of the Fillmore Central boys wrestling team is hard not to notice. Last weekend at the Gibbon Invite they set a new school record with 203 points on their way to the team title. On Friday at the Louisville Invite they shattered the record with 254.5 points in their win at the Lions Invite. They also set a team record by sending 10 wrestlers to the finals and coming away with eight individual champions. The Panthers are currently rated at No. 5 in the Class Dual rankings according to Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association-Huskerland rankings.