McCool Junction racked up 129.5 points to win the Heartland Invite last Thursday, aided by a pair of wins from senior Jacob Brugger. Brugger swept the distance races for the Mustangs, crossing the tape in 4:57.11 to win the 1600-meter run by just over three seconds. In the 3200, Brugger clocked in at 10:46.61, pacing the field by more than five seconds.