York News-Times Male Athlete of the Week

On Thursday, May 12, the Nebraska Lutheran Knights hit the track in Osceola to compete against the field at the D-2 district meet. Trevor Hueske turned in a stellar outing for the Knight boys, as the junior qualified for the state meet at Burke Stadium in four different events. Hueske blazed to the finish line in 11.45 seconds in the 100 and 23.43 seconds in the 200, neither of which were enough to earn an automatic trip to Omaha in a loaded district field, but both of which were enough to secure one of six wildcard spots at Burke. In addition to his performance in the sprints, Hueske also clinched state appearances as a member of the Knights’ 4x100 and 4x400 relays.