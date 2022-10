Last Friday night Heartland quarterback Trev Peters ran the ball just nine times but finished with 192 yards and two touchdowns as the Huskies steamrolled the Superior Wildcats 76-14. Peters also completed 7 of 11 passes for 131 yards which included a 44-yard scoring toss to fellow senior Tucker Bergen. Peters returned two punts for 81 yards, one of those went for a second quarter touchdown. Peters is averaging 11.3 yards per carry and over 150 yards per game.