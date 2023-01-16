York News-Times Male Athlete of the Week

Carter Urkoski continued what has been a breakout freshman season this past week with a pair of double-doubles. Urkoski poured in 34 points on 14 of 20 shooting and pulled down 22 rebounds in a win over Palmer and followed that up with 16 points and nine boards Thursday at Nebraska Lutheran. On Friday, he broke the school’s single-game scoring record with a 35-point, 12-board double-double in a win over Dorchester. For the week, Urkoski notched 85 points, 43 rebounds, 12 blocks and 12 steals across three games as the Storm went 2-1.