York News-Times Male Athlete of the Week

McCool Junction freshman Mapieu Kuochinin has seen his stock rise over the past several games. Last week the 6-5 post dominated the East Butler Tigers with 17 points on 7 of 10 shooting from the field and grabbed 11 rebounds to give him the first of two double-doubles last week. On Friday night, Kuochinin scored 26 points and hauled in 12 rebounds as the Mustangs upended Nebraska Lutheran in their home season finale. Last week the freshman was 20 of 26 from the field for 77% and over the last five games he is 30 of 37 for almost 65%. During those five games he averaged 14 points per game and 8.4 rebounds.