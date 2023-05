This past Saturday at the Crossroads Conference Track and Field championships in Osceola, McCool Junction senior Trent Neville won the 800, 1600 and 3200 meter races and earned the CRC Gayle Arnett Award for the Most Outstanding Male Athlete at the meet. Earlier in the week the senior won both the 800 and 1600 meter races at the Tom White invite in McCool and is among the leaders in the area charts in all three races.