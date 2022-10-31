York News-Times Male Athlete of the Week

In Friday night’s 7-10 matchup in the Class B playoffs, York junior running back Seth Erickson was the best player on either sideline. The Seward defense simply had no answer for a dominant Dukes’ run game, led by Erickson’s 213 yards and two TDs on 33 carries. In the second half alone, the junior pounded the rock 21 times for 141 yards and a score as York dominated the time of possession battle 18:59-5:01 after halftime in a 21-7 win. Erickson also recorded nine tackles on defense, including one for loss.