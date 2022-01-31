York News-Times Male Athlete of the Week

Garrett Ivey played a big role in York’s run to its first conference title in nearly a decade, as the junior drilled crucial shots to force overtime in back-to-back games against Adams Central in the semis and Seward in the finals. Against the Patriots, Ivey drilled the game-tying bucket on a midrange jumper with 18.3 seconds left in regulation, and he then scored all eight of the Dukes’ points in overtime to put the team on his back and carry them into the finals. In the championship game, York responded to Seward’s go-ahead 3-pointer by going the length of the floor in 1.9 seconds, with Ivey banking in the equalizer at the horn from near the free-throw line. In three games this week, Ivey averaged 12.6 points, 5.3 assists and 2.0 steals while shooting 15-of-29 (52%) from the floor and 5-of-10 from three.