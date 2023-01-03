 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

York News-Times Male Athlete of the Week

Erickson

Seth Erickson, Junior, York High School

York junior Seth Erickson saw his record improve to 12-0 last week as he won the championship in the 182 pound bracket at the Fillmore Central Holiday Invite in Geneva. After taking down his first two opponents with pins in 1:27 and 2:56, the road got a little tougher for the York junior as he defeated Class C No. 8 rated Thomas Vrana of Bishop Neumann by pin in 1:41. In a rematch with Fillmore Central’s Jackson Turner from mid-December, a match won by Erickson 1-0, Erickson dominated Turner with a major decision 10-1. Turner came in rated No. 6 in Class C. Erickson is currently the No. 7 ranked wrestler in Class B.

