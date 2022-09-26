 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Grand Central Foods Sports

York News-Times Male Athlete of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0
Richert

Trey Richert, SR., Nebraska Lutheran

On Friday, Nebraska Lutheran rallied past High Plains in football and moved to 3-2 on the year, thanks largely to the play of senior quarterback Trey Richert. The gunslinger completed 20 of 28 passes (71.4%) for 290 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but he also ran 12 times for 101 of the Knights’ 104 rushing yards and found the end zone five times on the ground. For the season, Richert is 100 of 173 for 1,565 yards and 20 TDs with just four picks. He’s also got 347 yards and 11 scores rushing.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL issues warning to teams after Tom Brady smashes tablet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News