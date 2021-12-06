 Skip to main content
York News-Times Male Athlete of the Week
York News-Times Male Athlete of the Week

Carson Fehlhafer, SR., Centennial

Centennial Broncos senior Carson Fehlhafer is the defending Class C State Champion at 285 pounds. He kicked off the 2021-22 wrestling season by going 5-0 at the Palmyra Duals, and he followed that up with another 5-0 record at the Bob Arehart Friend Invite on Saturday. At Palmyra he scored three wins by pin with two other wins coming by forfeit with open classes. In Friend he won four of his five matches by pin, with the fifth coming in a 4-1 decision in the finals over Markey Hinrichs of Fillmore Central. Fehlhafer is 10-0 on the year.

