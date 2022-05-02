 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

York News-Times Male Athlete of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0
Emmanuel Jensen

Emmanuel Jensen, SO., York High School

Last Monday at the Beatrice Invite, York sophomore Emmanuel Jensen recorded his third consecutive invite championship this season. The third title of the year for Jensen also came in his third tournament of the year as he sat out several weeks due to an arm injury. When he returned he won the York Invite, the McCook Invite and then conquered the Beatrice Country Club to register his third. He also placed second on Friday at the Crete Invite played at College Heights Golf Course.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Travon Walker selected as first pick in NFL draft

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News