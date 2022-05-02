York News-Times Male Athlete of the Week

Last Monday at the Beatrice Invite, York sophomore Emmanuel Jensen recorded his third consecutive invite championship this season. The third title of the year for Jensen also came in his third tournament of the year as he sat out several weeks due to an arm injury. When he returned he won the York Invite, the McCook Invite and then conquered the Beatrice Country Club to register his third. He also placed second on Friday at the Crete Invite played at College Heights Golf Course.