York Boys Golf Team
This past Friday, the York boys golf team won the Central Conference championship at Lakeside Golf Course just south of Lexington by 23 strokes. They also set a new school record of a team score, shooting a 292, and all five golfers finished in the top five. Junior Emmanuel Jensen won the individual title with a 71, freshman Jaxson Hinze fired a 73 for second place, Elijah Jensen had a 74 for third, fourth place went to senior Ryan Seevers with a 75 and senior Marshal McCarthy tied for fifth with two other golfers as they all shot an 18-hole score of 76. York’s win made it five conference championships over the last six years. The Dukes will host the B-3 District Meet on Monday, May 15 at the York Country Club.