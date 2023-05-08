This past Friday, the York boys golf team won the Central Conference championship at Lakeside Golf Course just south of Lexington by 23 strokes. They also set a new school record of a team score, shooting a 292, and all five golfers finished in the top five. Junior Emmanuel Jensen won the individual title with a 71, freshman Jaxson Hinze fired a 73 for second place, Elijah Jensen had a 74 for third, fourth place went to senior Ryan Seevers with a 75 and senior Marshal McCarthy tied for fifth with two other golfers as they all shot an 18-hole score of 76. York’s win made it five conference championships over the last six years. The Dukes will host the B-3 District Meet on Monday, May 15 at the York Country Club.