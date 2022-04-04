 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
York News-Times Male Athlete of the Week

  • Updated
Ryan Seevers

Ryan Seevers, Jr., York High School

Conditions last Tuesday at York Country Club can best be described as weather not conducive to golf. However, York junior Ryan Seevers shrugged off the 30-35 mile per hour winds, cold conditions and a course not quite ready for spring golf and fired a spectacular 35 on the front nine to help the Dukes win their home triangular. Head coach Dan Malleck said it was one of the top scores shot at York High School. “Ryan is simply an entirely different player than he was a year ago - the 35 that he posted is really good stuff and puts him on our all-time 9-hole charts.”

