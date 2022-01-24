York News-Times Male Athlete of the Week

Cross County/Osceola senior Cameron Graham improved his season record to 39-0 over the weekend as he won the 160-pound bracket the Oakland-Craig Invite. Graham, who also has two wins this year over Cal Janke of Archbishop Bergan who is ranked No. 2 at 160 in Class C, defeated Class D No. 3 Gabe Escalante of Winside High School who came in 28-0. Graham only needed 1:20 to post the win. Graham has been the No. 1 ranked wrestler at 160 pounds in Class C all year and is the defending Class C State Champion at 152 pounds.