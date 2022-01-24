 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
York News-Times Male Athlete of the Week
0 Comments

York News-Times Male Athlete of the Week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cameron Graham

Cameron Graham, SR., Cross County/Osceola Wrestling

Cross County/Osceola senior Cameron Graham improved his season record to 39-0 over the weekend as he won the 160-pound bracket the Oakland-Craig Invite. Graham, who also has two wins this year over Cal Janke of Archbishop Bergan who is ranked No. 2 at 160 in Class C, defeated Class D No. 3 Gabe Escalante of Winside High School who came in 28-0. Graham only needed 1:20 to post the win. Graham has been the No. 1 ranked wrestler at 160 pounds in Class C all year and is the defending Class C State Champion at 152 pounds.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bengals off to the AFC championship in game winning winning field goal

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area girls basketball stat leaders:
Sports

Area girls basketball stat leaders:

  • Updated

YORK – With basketball conference tournaments right around the corner, half of the area’s 10 girls basketball teams sport a winning record thi…

CRC back at the YCA
Sports

CRC back at the YCA

YORK – The Girls 2022 Crossroads Conference Tournament opened Saturday with five play-in games to the quarterfinals at the York City Auditorium.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News