York News-Times Male Athlete of the Week

Cross County senior Jackson Lindburg only caught one pass during Friday night’s 30-28 win over the Clarkson/Leigh Patriots, but it was a big one. With the clock ticking down to zero, Lindburg hauled in a 25-yard touchdown toss from Lucas Jacobsen and the Cougars remained undefeated at 7-0. Lindburg was also the Cougars’ main threat in the ground game as he ran the ball 19 times for 152 yards. Lindburg had 12 of his 19 carries in the second half. On defense he finished with nine tackles, four of those solo stops and also converted two 2-point PATs.