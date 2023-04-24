Last week at the Exeter-Milligan track and field invite held at McCool Junction, Mustang junior Ryland Garretson scored 36 team points as he picked up three wins and a third-place finish. Garretson, the York News-Times area leader in the 200 meters, won that event along with the high jump - where he is currently third in the area charts - and the 100 meters, where he ranks second. He also scored points in the long jump with a third-place finish, and he leads the area in that event.