York News-Times Male Athlete of the Week

Richert

Trey Richert, Senior, Nebraska Lutheran

Trey Richert made his debut on the hardwood this week after missing the start of the season with an injury and helped the Knights go 3-0. After shaking off the rust with a five-point outing Tuesday at Giltner, the senior shot 6 of 14 from the floor and 4 of 9 from three while netting 20 points in Thursday against Exeter-Milligan. A day later, he followed that up with 29 points on 11 of 17 shooting (7 of 11 from three) at Weeping Water. Richert is 19 of 37 from the floor and 12 of 24 from deep this season while averaging 18 points per game.

