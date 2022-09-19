York News-Times Male Athlete of the Week

On the first play from scrimmage Friday night, EMF running back Breckan Schluter took the handoff and rumbled 39 yards into the end zone. It was only an appetizer of what was to come, as the junior racked up 460 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 36 carries (12.8 yards a pop) and scored 64 of the Bobcats’ 74 points in a 74-61 shootout win over Freeman. Schluter’s scoring runs spanned 39, 9, 63, 1, 21, 60 and 22 yards, and the junior also returned a punt 68 yards to the house in the first quarter. On the season, Schluter has 987 rushing yards and 17 TDs through four games as EMF is 3-1.