 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Grand Central Foods Sports

York News-Times Male Athlete of the Week

  • 0

Breckan Schluter, JR, Exeter-Milligan/Friend

On the first play from scrimmage Friday night, EMF running back Breckan Schluter took the handoff and rumbled 39 yards into the end zone. It was only an appetizer of what was to come, as the junior racked up 460 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 36 carries (12.8 yards a pop) and scored 64 of the Bobcats’ 74 points in a 74-61 shootout win over Freeman. Schluter’s scoring runs spanned 39, 9, 63, 1, 21, 60 and 22 yards, and the junior also returned a punt 68 yards to the house in the first quarter. On the season, Schluter has 987 rushing yards and 17 TDs through four games as EMF is 3-1.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Rapid Reaction: Thoughts after Oklahoma beats Nebraska — 'It felt like a tide turned'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News