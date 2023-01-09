York News-Times Male Athlete of the Week

The Cross County Cougars went 2-1 in recent games with their only loss coming to D2 No. 2 Osceola by six points last Tuesday. Over a three-game stretch, Cross County junior Tanner Hollinger averaged 17 points per game and he also went 18 of 19 at the free throw line. He scored 19 against Osceola, 12 in the win over Sutton and 20 against Heartland. He also pulled down 17 rebounds for almost six per game and he was a combined 4 of 8 on 3-point shots against both Osceola and Sutton. Hollinger is averaging 16 points per game and right at six rebounds.