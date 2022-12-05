 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
York News-Times Male Athlete of the Week

Nuttelman

Devin Nuttelman, FR., Cross County/Osceola

In his first taste of high school wrestling this weekend, Cross County/Osceola’s Devin Nuttelman went a perfect 7-0 at 113 pounds and took home a pair of titles at the Lakeview invite on Friday and the Howells-Dodge invite on Saturday. The freshman pinned all four of his opponents at Lakeview with none of the matches lasting longer than 2:41. On Saturday, he pinned his opponent, won via a 10-2 major decision in the semis and claimed gold via technical fall in the finals. For the week, Nuttelman accounted for 54.5 of the Twisters’ 80.5 points.

