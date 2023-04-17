Last week at the York Golf invite held at the York Country Club, Duke junior Elijah Jensen broke the seal by winning his first varsity tournament firing a seven-over 77 to edge Norris’ Travis Tilford by one stroke. The tournament was played in brutal weather conditions as the winds blew a steady 30-35 miles per hour with gusts up to 40 miles per hour. “This was his first invitational title and I don't think it will be his last,” said York head coach Dan Malleck.