Elijah Jensen, Junior, York High School
Last week at the York Golf invite held at the York Country Club, Duke junior Elijah Jensen broke the seal by winning his first varsity tournament firing a seven-over 77 to edge Norris’ Travis Tilford by one stroke. The tournament was played in brutal weather conditions as the winds blew a steady 30-35 miles per hour with gusts up to 40 miles per hour. “This was his first invitational title and I don't think it will be his last,” said York head coach Dan Malleck.