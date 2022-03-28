York News-Times Male Athlete of the Week

The only time the York boys took to the soccer pitch last week, they edged Aurora in penalty kicks to even their record at 2-2. Junior Jaxson Alexander played a massive role in the Dukes’ victory, as he scored their only two goals prior to the penalty kick shootout. Alexander put York on top early with a goal just over 11 minutes into the contest, then drilled the equalizer on a penalty kick in overtime after Aurora had taken its first lead. Alexander has four goals in four games this season.