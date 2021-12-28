 Skip to main content
York News-Times Male Athlete of the Week
York News-Times Male Athlete of the Week

Alex Schademann

Alex Schademann, Jr., Fillmore Central High School

In a wrestling dual between the Fillmore Central Panthers and the Boone Central Cardinals last week in Albion, Class C No. 1 rated Alex Schademann at 132 pounds (according to the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association-Huskerland ratings) took on Class B No. 4 132 pounder Gavin Dotzler. Both wrestlers stepped up a weight class and competed at 138 pounds. Schademann ran his record to 16-1 with a 7-5 win over the Boone Central Cardinal.

