York News-Times Male Athlete of the Week

Van Gomple

Andrew Van Gomple, SR., York

Andrew Van Gomple capped his senior year with a strong showing at the Class B state tennis tournament last week in Lincoln. Thursday, Van Gomple earned a first-round bye and won his final two matches to advance to Friday’s semis, where he nearly reached the championship match before falling in three sets. However, he rebounded to take down Waverly in three sets in the third-place match to win the bronze medal. With a 3-1 showing at state, Van Gomple closed the year with a 34-8 record.

