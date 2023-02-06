The McCool Junction Mustangs picked up a pair of victories last week to improve to 12-6 on the year. In the win over the East Butler Tigers last Tuesday night, McCool freshman Carson McDonald scored 16 points and in the upset road win at D2 No. 10 Nebraska Lutheran he put up 25 points. Over the two games he was 14 of 26 from the field for 54% and he knocked down 8 of 17 3-point attempts for 47%. He is currently the team leader in scoring at 12.5 points per game and shooting 44% from the field.