York News-Times Male Athlete of the Week
York News-Times Male Athlete of the Week

  • Updated
Jake Bargen

Jake Bargen, SR., Centennial

In a 24-10 win over the Shelby-Rising City Huskies last Tuesday night, Centennial senior Jake Bargen scored 21 of his team’s 24 points. Bargen was 9 of 15 from the field, hit 1 of 4 chances from 3-point range and added three rebounds. He put up 17 points in a 51-24 win over Columbus Lakeview at home and also 17 points in a 20 point loss at Central City. In those two games combined he was 13 of 28 from the field and 4 of 11 on 3-point shots. Bargen is averaging 17.4 points per game and is shooting over 46% from the field on the year. He is shooting right at 40% on 3-point attempts.

