Last week the York Dukes rode the rollercoaster of highs and lows on the soccer field. During the course of a three-game schedule York went 2-1 with wins over Nebraska City and Columbus Lakeview and a heartbreaking loss to Hastings. York senior Jaxson Alexander had a huge week offensively for the Dukes as he scored a goal and assisted on another in a 4-0 win over Nebraska City and against Lakeview had a hat trick-plus one (four goals) as York bounced back with a 7-0 win at Columbus. Alexander leads the Dukes with eight goals and a total of 21 points as they enter conference tournament week.