The Centennial Bronco passing attack woke up Friday night at Tekamah-Herman after a sluggish start in the season opener, and the play of Lane Zimmer was a big reason why. The senior wideout snagged five passes for 188 yards and a trio of touchdowns in a 40-7 win over the Tigers. His scoring receptions covered 35, 32 and 68 yards. Defensively, Zimmer recorded three tackles for the Broncos.