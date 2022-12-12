 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
York News-Times Male Athlete of the Week

Travis Meyer, SR., Fillmore Central

Fillmore Central turned in a solid week on the mats, picking up a pair of wins at the Fairbury tri before winning the Osceola invite. In the process, Travis Meyer continued his hot start to the season, picking up seven wins to improve to 12-0 on the season. The senior won via pin and 2-0 decision at Fairbury before rolling through his bracket at Osceola, going 5-0 on the day to win his second consecutive tournament. Meyer recorded pins in four of the five matches with the fifth win coming on a major decision as he blew through a challenging field at 126 pounds.

