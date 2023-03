The York boys soccer team won two of three matchups during the opening week of the season, thanks partly to some strong play in net from senior goalkeeper Austin Phinney. The netminder saved 20 of 24 shots in a season-opening loss at Lexington before recording five saves in five chances during Thursday’s win at Beatrice and preventing eight of nine scoring chances in Saturday’s win over Kearney Catholic. For the week, Phinney went 33 for 38 in save chances (86.8%).